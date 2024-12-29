What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game today? How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys game, more

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to finally clinch the NFC East Division, plus their series with the Cowboys for the first time since 2011. Sunday's game was already going to be an exciting one, but now with quarterback Jalen Hurts ruled out as he recovers from a concussion, the Week 17 showdown is heading into must-watch territory.

The Eagles can win the division with a win or tie against the Cowboys, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. But the Cowboys aren't likely to go down without a fight after winning four of their last five games.

The Eagles can also clinch the division if the Washington Commanders lose or tie against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. The (8-7) Falcons take on the (10-5) Commanders at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Here are some things to know ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Ticketholders and tailgaters alike will both be getting an early start to their day on Sunday after kickoff was moved from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Birds and the Eagles faithful will also be repping their best Kelly Green on Sunday at the Linc. The Week 17 game marks the second time this season the Eagles will wear the beloved retro jerseys.

You remember the last Kelly Green game, right?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast on FOX in the majority of the country's television markets. However, if the game isn't being broadcast in your area, fans can also tune in by listening to SportsRadio 94WIP.

Fans can stream the game on NFL+.

Jalen Hurts out; Kenny Pickett in

After days of speculation, the Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that Jalen Hurts was still in the NFL's concussion protocol and was officially ruled out of Sunday's game. Backup QB Kenny Pickett appears to be next in line to take the field in Hurts' place. Pickett subbed in for Hurts last week after he got injured, but the backup quarterback is dealing with a rib injury himself from last Sunday's game. Pickett was limited in practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Britain Covey was also ruled out for a neck injury he sustained during the team's Week 13 game against Baltimore on Dec. 1. Running back Will Shipley was also ruled out after he sustained a concussion last week against the Commanders.

The Birds could also be without linebacker Nakobe Dean who was limited in practice this week after suffering an ab injury.

It'll be the battle of the backup quarterbacks with both Hurts and the Cowboys' starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, out for Sunday's game. Prescott has been out for the majority of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Falcons. The Eagles soared to victory the following week against the Cowboys -- their first game without Prescott -- with a score of 34-6.

Cooper Rush will take the field for the Cowboys on Sunday.

But what about Ian Book?

The Eagles announced Thursday they signed quarterback Ian Book, a former Notre Dame star who the Eagles claimed off waivers in the 2022 preseason.

We have signed QB Ian Book to the Active Roster, activated DE Bryce Huff from the Injured Reserve List, elevated RB Tyrion Davis-Price and LB Dallas Gant for the game, waived DE Charles Harris, and placed WR Britain Covey on the Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/4WaZ0eg8i7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 28, 2024

The coach said about Book: "I really liked him, I like the person, liked the player, he's started a game in the NFL ...and played good football for us in the preseason. ... Familiar with a lot of things that are here and we're excited to have him."

Sirianni was asked if signing Book is connected to the current quarterback situation.

"Yeah, you know, again, opportunity to add Ian here this week, and you know, took advantage of that opportunity," he said.