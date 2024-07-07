How to deter cats from scratching up furniture | Pet Project

Tips for getting cats to stop scratching up your home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scratching is one of the most basic instincts for our feline companions, but it can be difficult for owners to understand when cats begin scratching up their living rooms.

"It is a normal behavior, but try and tell that to some of your furniture," says Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson.

Luckily, Erickson says there are a few ways to encourage cats to scratch while saving your living room decor.

Restricting access to what your cat is inappropriately scratching is an easy and obvious solution, but Erickson says a scratching post is key. Ideally, the post will have a similar texture to what your cat likes to scratch.

She also says the direction of the post should be adjusted based on your cat's scratching tendencies.

"So, if they scratch vertically, a vertical scratching post. Horizontal if they're doing a rug, then you will do a horizontal scratching post," she says.

Erickson adds that catnip can help your cat gravitate toward the post. She also advises praising your cat with treats and love when they do use the post.

A more unconventional solution is using double-sided tape to discourage scratching. Erickson says placing double-sided tape near the area where your cat likes to scratch may deter them from going back. She says the feeling of the tape on their nails is unpleasant and may be enough to stop them trying to scratch up another table leg.

Another solution to consider is plastic cups. When your cat inevitably knocks over plastic cups stacked near your furniture, Erickson claims it encourages them to stay away.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this article.