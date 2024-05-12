Tips for strengthening your bond with your cat | Pet Project

How to strengthen your bond with your cat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Want to strengthen the bond you have with your cat. In this week's Pet Project, Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson says you'll want to work on positive associations.

The goal is to create non-threatening associations for your cat with various things, like sights, sounds and experiences.

But according to Erickson, it's easier to teach these positive associations when you have a properly socialized cat.

Examples of these positive interactions include treat time and lawn time, teaching cats new tricks and even teaching them their names.

However, it's important to remember to respect a cat's boundaries and pay attention to their body language to determine when and how they want affection.

When cats don't want affection, they'll let you know, sometimes with the swish of a tail or they might even strike you with a claw or tooth.

Erickson also explained that studies have shown a cat owner's gender has a much more significant impact on the cat-human bond than the gender of the cat. Female owners tend to be more active toward their cats, they'll speak to the cat and approach it more often than men do, which seems to help with their bond.

In the end, patience, compassion and a nurturing environment can help owners make memories with any cat.

Ready to give a cat or dog a new home? Watch the video above to see some of the pets available for adoption at the PSPCA.