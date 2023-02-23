How to de-escalate conflicts between pets

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Philadelphia police continue to investigate the off-duty FBI agent who shot a dog in Center City earlier this week.

The shooting has some pet owners worried that if their animals get into a fight with another person's pet, the same could happen to them.

"I thought it was pretty scary," Judy McKearney, a dog owner from Marlton, New Jersey, said.

Dog owners at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital were disturbed about an off-duty FBI agent who shot and killed another woman's dog during a walk in Center City Monday night.

Philadelphia police say the dog that was killed was allegedly attacking the agent's small pooch.

"I don't know what to do though, if it's aggressive, if it's attacking you, what do you do?" McKearney said. "But I hate to think of it dying."

Sources say the agent reportedly took numerous steps to de-escalate the conflict before it turned deadly.

Attorney David Gelman, who specializes in firearms law, says there are circumstances in which dog owners can use lethal force.

"If your dog is being mauled, per se, by a bigger dog, say a Pitbull or German Shepherd or something like that, you could potentially shoot him and do whatever you have to do to protect your dog," Gelman said.

But veterinarian Robert Mankowski, who owns Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, says there are steps you can take to break up a dog fight so it doesn't end in a shooting.

"Ways to try to de-escalate that would be making a loud sound, finding something that can make a loud sound, whether it's pots and pans or yelling," Dr. Mankowski said.

Dr. Mankowski says to consider using a citronella-scented animal deterrent, which he says is a safer alternative to pepper spray or mace.

"We've seen a lot of dog injuries to humans trying to break up dog fights here, so using spraying water or getting a bucket of water to spray onto them," Dr. Mankowski said.

Dr. Mankowski says dogs bark and growl at other dogs usually out of fear, so they bite first before the other dog has a chance to attack.

He recommends seeking professional help to manage your dog's anxiety if it's showing signs of aggression.