Philadelphia International Airport reporting delays, cancellations Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Snow keeps falling Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible

NEXT Weather: Snow keeps falling Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible

NEXT Weather: Snow keeps falling Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of flight delays and cancellations are being reported at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning as the area gets its first accumulating snowfall in nearly two years. But bad weather in other parts of the country is also impacting local flights.

As of 5:30 a.m., airport spokesperson Heather Redfern told CBS Philadelphia that PHL is reporting 29 cancellations and 21 delays.

Redfern explained that many of those disruptions are impacting arriving flights, a domino effect from delayed and canceled flights in areas like the south and upstate New York on Monday and throughout the weekend.

RELATED: Snow continues Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible north and west

"Crews can't get to where they need to be, equipment can't get where it needs to be, so that will probably switch as this goes on today," she said.

Because of nationwide disruptions in large hubs like Dallas and Denver, Redfern said it could take about a day for flights to get fully back on track.

Travelers are urged to check with their airlines directly for more information on flight delays and cancellations. For a look at arrival and departure status at PHL Airport, click here.

RELATED: School closings and delays