How much snow did we get in Pennsylvania? A look at snow totals across the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While this weekend's storm brought mostly rain to Philadelphia, it was a very different story across the Lehigh Valley.

Only a trace of snow was reported at Philadelphia International Airport, but totals to the north and west of the city were much higher, especially in the Poconos, where the changeover from snow to rain was delayed.

Here's a look at the highest snow total reports across Pennsylvania's southeastern counties:

Stroudsburg (Monroe County): 12 inches

Snow totals in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos CBS Philadelphia

Another storm is coming, but don't plan on needing a snow shovel. A major rain storm with heavy downpours, wind gusts between 50-60 mph and flooding risks moves into the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Overall, expect a general 1-3" of rainfall, with some spots potentially seeing up to 4". Flash flooding will be a concern where the heaviest bands set up, and our area is already in a "moderate" flash flood risk zone for Tuesday.