Saturday's winter storm weather roundup: Lehigh Valley, Bucks County, South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's winter storm had a variety of outcomes for the Greater Philadelphia area. Some parts of our region saw a wintery mix, some slushy roads and rain, while other parts of our area had inches of snow packed into their roads and sidewalks.

CBS News Philadelphia was on your corner in Allentown and Quakertown, Pa., and Pennsauken, N.J., observing conditions and checking in with drivers and residents all day Saturday.

Lehigh Valley gets layers of snow

Saturday's winter storm brought snow to the Lehigh Valley and Pocono Mountains. The wintry mix moved in with freezing rain falling since 4 p.m.

Traffic gingerly moved on Allentown roads as the storm continued to move through.

Lehigh Valley drivers told CBS News Philadelphia they had noted slippery conditions on the roads.

PennDOT said in District 5 – which is Berks, Northampton, Lehigh, Monroe and Carbon counties – 200 trucks are spread out throughout the area monitoring conditions. Allentown Public Works has about 51 trucks on the roads. Together they are responsible for clearing more than 420 miles in the city.

Crews in Allentown hit the road at 9 a.m. Saturday to get ahead of the storm.

"The main roads are okay, all the side roads are bad. I'm talking slippery, really slippery. To the point where you need a four-wheel drive," said Allentown resident, Andrew Kemmerer.

PennDOT has put in place a number of vehicle and speed restrictions Saturday evening across the Lehigh Valley to keep drivers safe.

Lanta Bus Service pickups also stopped for the evening in Lehigh and Northampton counties due to the storm.

Bucks County brings out the snow plows, salt trucks

In Quakertown, snow fell for the majority of Saturday. CBS News Philadelphia was on the ground in Bucks County where they saw a break in the storm at around 4 p.m. but has since picked up.

On North West End Boulevard, there was a layer of slush as drivers tried to navigate through the slick streets. But earlier Saturday afternoon, roads were in decent condition for the most part. However, people's driveways and sidewalks were completely blanketed with snow.

Residents told CBS News Philadelphia they've had to remind themselves how to drive and prepare for these conditions considering the area hasn't seen snow like this in the past two winters.

"I think after a while when we don't get snow, we kind of forget and that's when things happen," Chuck Robinson, a Quakertown resident, said.

"I like watching it from the window of my house, but I don't like being in it," Danielle Morris said.

Snow plows and salt trucks were seen in the area as well as a couple of sliding cars because of road conditions. But overall drivers said they're taking their time and making sure there's enough space between them and the car in front of them.

South Jersey sees slick roads

No road salt was needed over the bridge in South Jersey. Saturday evening was raw and chilly as the rain picked up a little bit between 5 and 6 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia was situated on Route 130 in Pennsauken, near Cooper River Park.

Cars driving by had their lights on and wipers going as the rain continued steadily. Visibility was not a problem for drivers.

The roads were wet, but the conditions weren't bad. Drivers told CBS News Philadelphia they encountered minimal problems on the road.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, our crews saw some NJDOT trucks filled with salt and parked on the side of 295 just as a precaution.

Crews remain on standby Saturday night spreading out and monitoring the conditions.