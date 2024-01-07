Philadelphia weather: Lingering snow, rain Sunday, next major rain system moves in Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Another major rain system moves in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain and snow fell across the Delaware Valley Saturday, dropping nearly a foot of powder in the Poconos.

The storm will wrap up and move out Sunday, but there are a few lingering effects to be aware of as you plan your morning.

Expect some fog Sunday morning and potentially freezing drizzle around the area. Wraparound snow showers are possible north and west, and could make already icy roads more slippery.

In Philadelphia, temperatures will climb into the low-40s Sunday with a high of 43 degrees. Around 10 a.m. a spotty snow or rain shower could push through the area, but won't amount to much in terms of accumulation. Skies remain cloudy the rest of the afternoon.

Southern Delaware is likely to clear out first Sunday afternoon, and could even see a few peeks of sunshine later in the day.

Conditions will be mostly clear Sunday night, though some more patchy fog could move in.

Monday is quiet and pleasant with highs near 45.

Snow totals for Jan. 7, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Another storm moves in Tuesday

Overnight and Tuesday morning, clouds and warmer air push in from the south.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday, when we can expect this warm storm to bring in a lot of rain, possibly between 1-3 inches across the Delaware Valley, with up to 4 inches in some areas.

The heaviest rain will fall in the evening and overnight hours, which could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

High wind gusts between 50-60 mph, coastal flooding and flooding are expected with this storm, especially because the ground will already be saturated from this weekend's rain and snow.

Next weather maker for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast, Jan. 7, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 43, rain and snow

Monday: High of 45, low of 33, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 52, low of 31, NEXT Weather Alert

Wednesday: High of 50, low of 47, AM showers

Thursday: High of 47, low of 35, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 47, low of 35, night rain/snow

Saturday: High of 52, low of 42, rain