Lose power? Here are tips from experts on how to stay safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Red Cross says there are a number of safety considerations people need to remember as crews clean up the aftermath of Tuesday night's storm in the Philadelphia area.

Experts say coping and cleaning up can be dangerous if you're not careful.

"Propane tanks, grills, generators, all of those items should always be outside in well-ventilated areas," Jennifer Graham, of the Red Cross, said.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that quickly becomes dangerous when it accumulates inside.

"As the levels get higher and higher, you can start to have seizures, lethargy, coma and eventually death," Dr. Jeff Jarvis said.

For people who don't have electricity, it's important to keep your refrigerator and freezer closed.

"A full freezer can sustain its temp for about 48 hours, half-full freezer about 24 hours," Graham said.

Food in a refrigerator without power only stays good for about four hours if the temperature gets above 40 degrees, which can lead to items can spoiling and cause food poisoning.

"When in doubt, throw it out and regroup and get new food items," Graham said.

With homes that are flooded or have water damage, never step in water unless you know all electricity is off.

After the water is cleared, everything needs to be dried.

"You want to make sure you take everything out to dry," Graham said. "Dry what you can, clean what you can and keep an eye on mold growth. If something is wet and cannot be dried properly, it's just best to throw it out."

For things that can't be discarded, fans and de-humidifiers can help prevent mold, but it can grow in locations you can't see.

Rachal Doreian says she suffered from mold poisoning after prolonged exposure in her home due to water damage.

"It's insidious to what it does to your body," Doreian said. "I was dizzy, fatigued, anxious, couldn't eat any food basically."

Mold can also infiltrate air and heating systems, and some professionals test and clean up mold.