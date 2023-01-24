How contagious is tuberculosis? Delco health director explains

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis.

Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed.

Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis.

"Very alarming," one parent said.

"They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said.

"The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. .

Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend.

"So right now we're working with the school district to identify those that would we would say is the highest risk category of exposure," Lyon said.

According to the CDC, the illness spreads when bacteria gets into the air from an infected person and people nearby breathe it in. The illness can carry a range of symptoms.

"You can have a chronic cough that can last for weeks and weeks," Dr. Daniel Salerno of Temple University Hospital, said. "Some of the more severe cases, you can cough up blood.".

But the CDC says tuberculosis is not spread by:

• Shaking someone's hand

• Sharing food or drink

• Touching toilet seats

So for now, Lyon said it's safe for Penn Wood Middle School to remain open.

"Tuberculosis is actually less contagious than flu or influenza or COVID," Lyon said.

Lyon added parents with concerns should call the Delaware County Health Department at (484) 276-2100.