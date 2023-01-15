House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.
Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.
It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.
No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
