Isolated showers possible Friday in Philadelphia area; hot, dry weekend ahead. Here's the weather forecast.

On Friday we'll dry out a bit in the Philadelphia area, although a random shower or two during the afternoon and evening is possible. No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder isn't out of the question, so be on the lookout if you'll be spending any time outside Friday afternoon and early evening.

The weekend will dry out, and temps will remain near 90 degrees. If you are someone who enjoys the hot, dry summer days, then we encourage you to make your plans and soak in these conditions.

Labor Day weekend is only two weeks away, meaning weekends like the one upcoming will be few and far between from here on out. Of course, fall is right around the corner, and that's awesome, but it's not the best for enjoying the pool, water parks, beaches, etc.

Sunday may be the hottest day with temps in the mid to low-90s, but there's no sign of any extended streaks of extreme heat.

Your NEXT Weather team continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Erin, currently with sustained winds of 70 mph and heading west at 17 mph. It's moved much closer to the Windward Islands, now only about 700 miles away.

Forecast models continue the westerly track toward the Caribbean and Gulf but eventually have it shifting north toward the Bahamas. The storm is still forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend with the path shifting north toward Bermuda. It should continue be watched very closely as it is likely to become a major hurricane with the potential to reach Category 4 strength. This will likely cause rough surf and riptide dangers along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches come mid to late next week.

Your NEXT Weather team will continue to update you as we get more information

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sun, p.m. shower? High 89, Low 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 91, Low 71

Monday: Some sun, T-storm chance. High 88, Low 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 67

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 69

