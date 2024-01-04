These Philadelphia-area health systems have added masking requirements for visitors, staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four area health systems have added masking requirements as our region deals with a spike in respiratory illness cases including COVID-19 and the flu.

These hospitals and health systems have issued different mask rules in the past few days, which we'll explain below.

Cooper University Health Care mask requirements

Visitors and staff at Cooper University Health Care facilities will be required to wear masks in patient rooms and exam rooms starting Jan. 5.

According to Cooper's website, all visitors to Cooper University Hospital must wear a mask, and patients and visitors have to wear masks at all of the system's outpatient offices and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper locations.

The policy change is "based upon the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties," a Cooper spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.

Jefferson Health updates to mask requirements in effect Jan. 6

Officials said starting Saturday, Jan. 6, they're temporarily requiring all staff in patient-facing locations to use an ear-loop mask until Jan. 29 to prevent further spreading of viruses.

Below is what Jefferson Health is requiring for patients:

All patients in emergency departments, urgent care centers, and congregate settings (including rehabilitation hospitals and skilled nursing facilities) are required to use ear-loop masks due to the higher risk of viral transmission with closer contacts.

(including rehabilitation hospitals and skilled nursing facilities) are to use ear-loop masks due to the higher risk of viral transmission with closer contacts. Patients presenting with viral respiratory symptoms in other locations are required to use an ear-loop mask.

to use an ear-loop mask. Immediately mask pediatric patients presenting with ILI and evaluate for any measles exposure history and confirm their MMR vaccination status.

All other patients in our other healthcare settings are strongly encouraged to mask.

to mask. All visitors to our other healthcare settings should be strongly encouraged to mask and should not visit if they have symptoms of a respiratory virus infection.

University of Pennsylvania Health System updates its mask guidelines, effective Jan. 8

Starting Monday, Jan. 8 the University of Pennsylvania Health System said it will require masks during all patient care/patient-facing activities, and in all places where patients may be encountered.

"Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or who have symptoms of COVID-19 -- cough, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion -- must wear a mask," according to UPHS' release. "Visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or who have symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to enter any facility, even with a mask."

Main Line Health mask guidelines

Main Line Health started requiring masks at a number of campuses Thursday, Jan. 4, amid the surge in sickness.

Officials said Wednesday all patients, employees, medical staff and visitors are required to wear masks in clinical and common areas.

"Caring for the community is of utmost importance and this will help to reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses," Main Line Health said in a statement.

Spike in COVID, flu and RSV in Philadelphia region

The Philadelphia Health Department said there's been an increase in respiratory virus activity since the beginning of November, including COVID, flu and RSV, but it is not planning a mask mandate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is high in New Jersey and Pennsylvania at this time. The CDC also reports that RSV levels remain high in many parts of the country and COVID-19 levels are elevated and increasing in some regions.

