Medford family shares struggle of respiratory infections after Christmas trip in Florida

One family shares struggle of respiratory infections that started with Christmas in Florida

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Respiratory illnesses are spreading quickly through families, schools and offices.

The Carter family is, like many in the region, sick with respiratory infections.

"It spread very quickly," dad Steve Carter said.

"I've got a burning throat, I'm completely lethargic, and I got a fever and headache," mom Tracy Carter said.

They suspect they were infected on a flight to Florida Christmas Day when they weren't wearing masks.

"We all shared a room down in Florida, not knowing this is what we were about to partake on," Tracy Carter said.

"If you're in close proximity with someone who's ill, it's going to be hard to avoid getting that virus unless you have some immunity or you use some protective equipment like a mask," Dr. Angela Skrzynski said.

Dr. Skrzynski with Virtua Health said the circulating infections spread easily through the air and on surfaces.

"A lot of times you're infectious before you even know you're ill," Skrzynski said. "Right now the predominant viruses are going to be COVID, flu and RSV, but there are many, many others that we call common colds that are still running rampant right now."

She said her family is also sick.

"I've got a kindergartner and preschooler, walking petri dishes, we don't know where one virus ends and another begins," Skrzynski said.

"It's just been difficult," Madeleine Carter said.

For the Carter family in Medford, 9-year-old Madeleine Carter and her dad now have pneumonia.

"I can't stop coughing and my chest hurts," Madeleine Carter said.

Doctors said that's the risk with any respiratory infections — they can cause pneumonia.

The post-holiday spike of infections is expected to grow, especially now with a storm in the forecast, which will keep people inside.

"You don't get a cold from the cold. You get a cold from a virus," Skrzynski said. "It's really because we're gathering indoors."

It's best to stay away from others if you're sick, and that goes for the hospital unless you have serious complications.

Doctors are urging people to use telehealth as much as possible.