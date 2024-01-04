Philadelphia Health Department not considering public mask mandate as respiratory infections rise

Philadelphia Health Department urging residents to take precautions as respiratory infections rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia health officials are urging caution as respiratory infections continue to increase and Main Line Health started a new mask mandate Thursday.

COVID and influenza cases are increasing dramatically in some parts of the region and hospitalizations are also rising.

People are being advised to take extra precautions to avoid being infected.

The Philadelphia Health Department says there's been an increase in respiratory virus activity since the beginning of November, including COVID, flu and RSV.

The department says it's not considering a public mask mandate at this time but is urging people to remain proactive.

The new guidance says people should stay home if they're sick, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and get vaccinated.

Virtua Health Voorhees has been packed with sick patients in the Tri-State region due to respiratory infections being the highest in New Jersey, according to the CDC.

In Pennsylvania, health department data shows flu cases have nearly tripled over the past three weeks.

Across the country, there have been more than 73,000 flu hospitalizations and more than 4,500 deaths, including 20 children.

Fewer than half of children have received this year's flu vaccine, the lowest in five years. RSV infections are dropping, but flu and COVID cases continue to rise.

Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp, the chief medical officer of Main Line Health, says the surge in respiratory illnesses has prompted the system to re-instate a mask mandate for at least the next two weeks.

"It's different this year because we're seeing our spike of COVID and flu hitting at the same time," Stallkamp said.

To stop the spread of all patients, employees, medical staff and visitors will be required to wear masks in all Main-Line healthcare locations.

"One to prevent a patient from passing it on to another patient, or from patient passing to one of our staff members, or staff members passing it on to them," Dr. Stallkamp said.

So far, Main Line Health is the only system to issue new mask mandates.