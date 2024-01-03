Main Line Health implements temporary mask mandate due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Over 10 Main Line Health facilities are requiring temporary masks starting Thursday, Jan. 4 for at least the next two weeks due to the rise of COVID-19, flu, and RSV across the Philadelphia region.

Officials said Wednesday all patients, employees, medical staff and visitors are required to wear masks in clinical and common areas.

Here is the list of the facilities requiring masks:

Lankenau Medical Center

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital

Paoli Hospital

Riddle Hospital

Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations

Main Line Health Concordville

Main Line Health King of Prussia

Main Line Health Exton Square

Main Line Health Broomall

Main Line Health Newtown Square

Main Line Health Collegeville

All Main Line HealthCare locations

"Caring for the community is of utmost importance and this will help to reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses," Main Line Health said in a statement. "We will actively monitor our respiratory illness rate to determine if masking will be lifted or extended beyond the initial two-week period, as well as review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and other regulatory agencies. Thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation."