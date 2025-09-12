Major redevelopment project coming to Horsham after part of Willow Grove Naval Air Station sold

Redevelopment project set to come after large portion of former Willow Grove Naval Air Station sold

Redevelopment project set to come after large portion of former Willow Grove Naval Air Station sold

Redevelopment project set to come after large portion of former Willow Grove Naval Air Station sold

The sale of a large portion of the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station is set to bring a large redevelopment project to Horsham Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

A ceremonial signing event commemorating the agreement of sale with the Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority for over 100 acres of air station property took place Friday morning. The event stands as a major step forward in the transformation of the 862-acre site, according to HLRA.

The plan is to add homes, a town center with shopping, and an aviation museum to the site.

The transfer of the property is likely to happen within the next 12 to 18 months.

The Willow Grove Naval Air Station officially closed on Sept. 15, 2011. Months earlier, Navy and Marine Corps squadrons/units moved to McGuire Air Force base on March 31, 2011.