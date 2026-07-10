Is it worth it to spends thousands of dollars on a home security system? Here's what the experts say.

As summer travel season kicks into high gear, many homeowners are looking for ways to keep their property secure while they're away.

From doorbell cameras to smart sensors and professionally monitored alarm systems, home security devices are more popular than ever. But Consumers' Checkbook says homeowners should think twice before spending thousands of dollars on expensive security packages.

Kevin Brasler, executive editor of the nonprofit consumer advocacy group, says most burglars are not using sophisticated tactics to break into homes.

"The fact is, most burglars, they get into homes simply by walking in through an unlocked door or raising an unlocked window," Brasler said.

According to Brasler, burglars are often looking for easy opportunities rather than trying to defeat complex alarm systems. That means simple steps like locking doors and windows can go a long way toward preventing a break-in.

While security systems may discourage some criminals, Brasler said there is limited evidence that expensive systems offer significantly more protection than lower-cost alternatives.

"There's some kind of anecdotal evidence that burglars might tend to avoid homes where it's clear there's a burglar alarm and a siren may go off," Brasler said. "But in the end, the way they break into homes is pretty similar."

Consumers' Checkbook found that professionally installed alarm systems can cost anywhere from about $750 to $3,000 upfront. Monitoring services can add another $1,500 or more per year.

By comparison, many do-it-yourself systems can be installed for just a few hundred dollars. Several major security companies, including ADT, now offer DIY options that allow homeowners to monitor their properties themselves through smartphone apps without long-term contracts.

"I think often that may be the better way to go in terms of saving a lot of money," Brasler said.

There is one drawback. Brasler says many homeowners eventually get tired of the constant stream of notifications from package deliveries, visitors and other routine activity.

That so-called "alert fatigue" can lead people to turn off their systems or ignore notifications altogether.

For homeowners preparing to leave town this summer, Brasler says the most effective security measures are often the simplest: Lock your doors, lock your windows and make sure your home appears occupied, even when you're away.