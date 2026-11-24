A long-running high school football game between Holy Spirit High School and Atlantic City High School is being rescheduled to Wednesday due to the incoming Thanksgiving Day storm.

This is the 98th year the two schools have played during the holiday week. The game will now be played at 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Ed Byrnes Stadium in Absecon, according to a news release.

Holy Spirit High School says the move was made for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans.

CBS News Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team has already declared a NEXT Weather Alert for Thanksgiving Day. A coastal storm is set to bring high winds, a risk of flooding and even possible power outages for the holiday.

Holy Spirit High School says tickets for the rescheduled game will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at the school and at the gate before the game.