Watch Live: Hollywood's iconic sign is getting a makeover

LOS ANGELES (CBS) - Hollywood's iconic sign is about to get a makeover. The folks at Sherwin Williams are teaming up with the Hollywood Sign Trust to give it a fresh new look before the sign's 100th birthday which is next year. 

Tuesday they started pressure washing. Soon they will begin painting the 45-foot tall structure. 

