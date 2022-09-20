Watch Live: Hollywood's iconic sign is getting a makeover
LOS ANGELES (CBS) - Hollywood's iconic sign is about to get a makeover. The folks at Sherwin Williams are teaming up with the Hollywood Sign Trust to give it a fresh new look before the sign's 100th birthday which is next year.
Tuesday they started pressure washing. Soon they will begin painting the 45-foot tall structure.
And you can watch it here.
