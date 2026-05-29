5 people, including 4 children, injured in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

An 18-year-old is in custody after a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia hospitalized five people including four young children Friday evening, police say.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a car sticking a crowd of people shortly after 6:00 p.m. on the 4700 block of Marple Street in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood. Police say a burgundy Chrysler 300 struck a 43-year-old woman and four children ranging from 3 to 6 years old.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, a group of people were standing on the sidewalk at a block party celebrating a Prom when the Chrysler left the street, drove onto the sidewalk and struck five people.

The woman and a 4-year-old girl were taken to Einstein Medical Center. A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, while a 4-year-old boy was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

All five victims are listed in serious condition. The 43-year-old woman is the grandmother of two of the injured children.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chrysler, who is believed to be attending the celebration, sped off after striking the group, Pace said. Guests at the party gave officers with the driver's identity.

The father of one of the injured children got into his own vehicle, chased the driver and caught up with him in the 4500 block of Slemire Street, Pace said. An altercation broke out between the two before police arrived and took the 18-year-old into custody.

The 18-year-old sustained injuries during the altercation with the child's father.

The Chrysler was recovered by police and is being held for further investigation. The Chrysler is owned and registered to the 18-year-old, who is licensed to drive.

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Chopper 3 was over the Chrysler as officers surrounded the car and blocked off a section of the street.

Pace said they are not looking for anyone else in this hit-and-run.