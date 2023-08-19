Watch CBS News
Historic Hotel Bethlehem wins "Best Historic Hotel In The Nation"

Historic Hotel Bethlehem wins first place in USA Today contest
BETHLEHEM, N.J. (CBS) -- The Historic Hotel Bethlehem just hit a three-peat! The hotel just won first place in USA Today's "Best Historic Hotel In The Nation" contest for the third year in a row.           

The contest is judged by a prestigious panel of industry experts who base their choices on locations that have held true to their historic roots.

The Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been a hot spot for some of the nation's biggest VIPs. The 2023 winner has hosted presidents, celebrities and special events as the social center of Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley.  

USA Today also just ranked First State Brewing Company in Delaware as the Number 1 New Brewery in the U.S.

