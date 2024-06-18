Herr's reveals 3 new Philly chip flavors in "Flavored by Philly" contest

Elevator access coming to SEPTA's Erie station; Shore town's policy on unruly kids | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Herr's "Flavored by Philly'' chip contest is back, bringing potato lovers around the Philadelphia region a fresh taste of Philly pride.

It's a contest where the people of the Greater Philadelphia region can judge which local food's flavor is best served as a potato chip.

Over 1,000 submissions have been narrowed down to three finalists: Talluto's, Mom-Mom's Kitchen and Romano's Stromboli.

Talluto's Cheese Ravioli and Marinara flavor

Talluto's Cheese Ravioli and Marinara is named for Talluto's Authentic Italian Food, headquartered in Folcroft, Delaware County with other locations around the Philly area. It combines the ooey-gooey cheese filling and fresh tomato flavor into a single crunchy bite. Talluto's has been a community staple since 1967.

Mom-Mom's Kitchen Potato Pierogi flavor

Next is a comfort food taken to a whole new level in potato chip form: potato pierogies. Herr's says Mom-Mom's Kitchen, on South Street in Philadelphia, inspired this chip. It's a blend of sweet, creamy and tangy delight. It is up to you to decide if it is enough for this business to rake in the dough.

Mom-Moms is soon moving from their South Street location to a new spot in Port Richmond.

Romano's Stromboli Special Hot flavor

Last but not least is a chip that is bringing the heat along with over 70 years of tradition. The Romano's Stromboli chip takes the rolled-up combination of cheese and spice that the community knows and loves and flattens it into a fried delight.

Romano's Italian Restaurant's website says it's the oldest family-owned and operated Italian restaurant in Delaware County and that founder Nazzereno Romano invented the stromboli.

You can visit Romano's Stromboli in Essington, Pennsylvania.

How to vote in the Herr's "Flavored by Philly" contest

You can vote for flavors at campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly until August 9. Herr's will then crunch the numbers and award the winning business a $10,000 grand prize. The person who nominated the winning flavor will take home $5,000.

You can also vote by texting "PIEROGI" for Mom-Mom's Kitchen Potato Pierogi Chips, "STROMBOLI" for Romano's Special Hot Stromboli Chips, or "RAVIOLI" for Talluto's Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Chips to 80160.

Last year the crown went to the Corropolese's Tomato Pie-Flavored chip which received more than 11,000 votes. The Montgomery County italian bakery took down the Korean BBQ Wings flavor from Mike's BBQ and the Roast Pork Sandwich flavor from John's Roast Pork.

This year's chips are available at major retailers. Small bags are selling at $2.69 and large bags at $4.99.