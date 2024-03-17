Pet Project: Understanding your dog's bark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog's bark is not as simple as you might think. There are some ways that pet owners can decode what their dog's bark truly means.

Dogs may have heightened responses to some people causing them to bark and act aversive towards them. As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, this may be caused by a lack of socialization or past experiences.

Negative associations can play a big role in a dog's cautious barking. Some triggers may include articles of clothing, eye contact or even body language that can signal a threat to them. Other causes of a dog's barking could also be instinct or genetics.

While sometimes it may also seem a dog is barking at nothing, there is a distinct reason for a dog's bark. A bark is also a dog's way of sounding an alarm, a sign of separation anxiety, vying for attention or an alert of pain.

Erickson says if a dog is barking for attention you can stop the behavior by ignoring it consistently.

If you plan to leave the house, Erickson recommends keeping the television or radio on so the house isn't so silent and won't stress a dog out. Too much silence can cause a dog to use its keen hearing to pick up distinct sounds in the neighborhood that may cause them to bark as well.

Erickson says it's important to approach a dog's bark with understanding and to figure out what is causing their vocalization.

Featured pets for adoption

Mama is a wiggly, joyful terrier and pit bull mix with bright blue eyes. She was rescued by the PSPCA's animal law enforcement team after suffering from an injured pelvis. Mama needs some more time to heal, so low-intensive activities are best for her for now. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Louie is a 12-year-old terrier and pit bull mix who was surrendered due to financial reasons after living in the same home for 11 years with a family and other pets. He is described as a wonderful, sweet guy just looking for a loving home that's filled with toys and kindness.

Soda Bread is an adult bunny who came to the PSPCA with other rabbits through the animal law enforcement team. She is looking for a quiet, spacious home where she can build a loving bond.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

You can watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet Mama, Louie and Soda Bread.