Help Sesame Place find a new home for Rubber Duckie

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- An iconic piece of Sesame Place in Bucks County is gone but not for good.

The giant rubber duck is relocating. The park says it needs a new home and you can help decide where it'll go.

🌊☀️ We are getting ready to dive into our Most Splashtacular Season Ever with the first video in our 2023 construction update series! Head over to our Instagram Reels to learn how YOU can help vote for rubber Duckies new home in the park! pic.twitter.com/XgwqYgctJW — Sesame Place Philadelphia (@SesamePlace) March 11, 2023

Sesame Place will hold a vote on its social media pages for the public to pick where they want the duck to move to.

The summer season at the park kicks off Memorial Day weekend.