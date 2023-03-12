Watch CBS News
Help Sesame Place find a new home for Rubber Duckie

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- An iconic piece of Sesame Place in Bucks County is gone but not for good.

The giant rubber duck is relocating. The park says it needs a new home and you can help decide where it'll go.

Sesame Place will hold a vote on its social media pages for the public to pick where they want the duck to move to.

The summer season at the park kicks off Memorial Day weekend. 

