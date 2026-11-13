As temperatures drop, heating costs expected to rise this winter

As temperatures are forecast to take their first major tumble of the season, many Delaware Valley families are preparing for another increase in home heating costs.

Overall energy costs have jumped more than 20% over the past year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report. Experts say a combination of factors, including tariffs, higher energy prices and growing electricity demand, is contributing to the increase.

Heating oil customers could see the biggest increase

The war with Iran has disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for months, affecting global supplies of crude oil and fuel.

While oil prices have recently begun to ease, experts say homeowners who rely on heating oil may still face significantly higher winter bills.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates households using heating oil will spend about $2,115 between November and March, roughly 21% more than last winter.

For households that heat with electricity, winter heating costs are projected to average $1,196, about 4% higher than last year.

The increase comes as colder temperatures are expected to return to the Delaware Valley.

Small maintenance steps can help lower heating bills

Higher energy prices can make efficiency more important than ever.

Jordan Fleming of That HVAC Guy previously told CBS News Philadelphia one of the biggest mistakes homeowners make is failing to change furnace filters regularly.

"The filter's really the most important thing you can do," Fleming said. "We get quite a few calls where we show up and the filter is really just the only problem they're having."

A dirty filter can restrict airflow, force a heating system to work harder and increase energy consumption. In severe cases, it can cause a system to overheat and shut down.

Thermostat settings can also have a noticeable impact on winter utility bills. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, households can see energy costs change by as much as 3% for every degree a thermostat is adjusted when set around 68 degrees.

Experts also recommend programmable or setback thermostats that automatically lower temperatures while residents are asleep or away from home.

In addition to changing filters, homeowners should check for drafts around doors and windows and address heating system issues before the coldest part of winter arrives.

Assistance programs available for eligible households

For families struggling with rising heating costs, consumer advocates say several assistance programs may help.

The federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, provides cash grants that are paid directly to utility companies, crisis grants for households facing service interruptions and assistance with heating system repairs or replacements for qualified homeowners.

Community Legal Services attorney Tue Ho previously told CBS News Philadelphia many residents either do not know they qualify for assistance or are unaware that multiple programs can be available at the same time.

In Philadelphia, residents whose heating systems are not working may also be referred to the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation's heater repair program through the LIHEAP process.

Many utility companies, including PECO, Philadelphia Gas Works and Atlantic City Electric, also offer income-based payment programs and hardship grants that can help customers manage winter energy bills.

Consumer advocates encourage anyone facing a shutoff notice, a heating emergency or difficulty paying utility bills to seek assistance before temperatures drop further.

What consumers can do now

Experts recommend taking these steps before winter weather settles in:

Replace furnace filters regularly

Keep thermostats at a reasonable setting, such as 68 degrees

Consider a programmable or setback thermostat

Seal drafts around doors and windows

Schedule furnace maintenance before peak winter demand

Explore utility assistance and hardship programs

Apply for LIHEAP if eligible

With energy costs climbing and colder weather arriving, experts say taking action now could help households avoid both higher utility bills and unexpected heating emergencies later this winter.

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