2nd instrument stolen from rock band Heart in Atlantic City, New Jersey, recovered, police say

The second instrument that was stolen from the rock band Heart was recovered, the Atlantic City Police Department said on Monday night.

Police said the stolen 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin was recovered after police received information about who may have the instrument. After the person was found, they surrendered the missing mandolin, according to police.

The mandolin will be turned over to representatives of Hard Rock Atlantic City, who will then return the instrument to the Heart band members, police said. Performer Paul Moak has played the mandolin for over 25 years.

"I could not be prouder of the work done by the detectives in our Criminal Investigations Section," Atlantic City Police Chief James A. Sarkos said in a statement. "They understood the sentimentality of these instruments and worked incredibly hard to bring them home."

The mandolin was one of two instruments stolen from Heart after they set up for a recent show in Atlantic City.

A purple Telecaster electric guitar specially made for Nancy Wilson was recovered last week.

Atlantic City police said the theft occurred after Heart set up gear ahead of a May 30 show at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock. Police used surveillance video to track a suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Garfield Bennett, of Pleasantville.

Detectives learned Bennett allegedly sold the guitar to a woman. The footage showed Bennett handing her the guitar before she placed it in a vehicle on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue. Automatic license plate readers were then used to identify the woman's vehicle.

Sarkos previously gave CBS News Philadelphia a behind-the-scenes look at the technology used to recover the first instrument stolen from Heart.

