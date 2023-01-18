Hearing for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his home in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.
Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.
Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.
The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
The hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday after it was continued from earlier in the week, court records show.
