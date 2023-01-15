Watch CBS News
Head-on collision involving police car under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car near Kingsessing Saturday night is under investigation. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th & Kingsessing.

The officer and the driver of the Taurus were taken to separate hospitals with unknown conditions at this time.

Officials say the Taurus was traveling east on Kingsessing while the officer was traveling west and both cars have heavy front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for more updates.

