Haymakers for Hope turning ordinary Philadelphians into boxers to raise money to fight cancer

On the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Rocky Balboa once ran into movie history, a different kind of fight is taking shape.

Not for titles. Not for glory.

But for something far more personal.

On a windy Saturday morning, the sound of a trumpet playing the "Rocky" theme echoed through the air as everyday Philadelphians trained for something extraordinary: stepping into the boxing ring to take on cancer.

CBS News Philadelphia

Through Haymakers for Hope, these men and women are preparing for real, sanctioned amateur bouts all to raise money for cancer research, treatment and survivor support.

"These guys have been training since January, amateur fights but real fights nonetheless," Harrison Ridall, head coach at Undercard Combat Athletics, said. "They're sanctioned. They're USA Boxing approved."

Since its founding in 2011, Haymakers for Hope has empowered ordinary people to become fighters, turning personal battles into powerful fundraising efforts.

Ridall says the impact goes far beyond the ring.

"I build family, I build fighters and I build friends through this," Ridall said, "and it actually gives me way more than I thought coaching ever would."

For many of the fighters, the cause is deeply personal.

"One of my uncles is currently fighting prostate cancer right now," fighter Susanna Walter said. "When I was in high school, one of my really close friends got diagnosed with cancer right before we graduated."

CBS News Philadelphia

Kevin Okoli, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, has seen the effects of cancer firsthand in his field.

"Unfortunately, I've seen a lot of patients that have encountered oral cancer," Okoli said. "It's a very debilitating disease. A lot of times it's misdiagnosed or diagnosed at a very late stage."

The road to fight night is demanding months of training, mental discipline and physical sacrifice.

"You can see the amount of intention, time commitment," Okoli said, "even the overall mental aspect of getting into a ring."

All of that effort leads to one night under the lights: the fourth annual Liberty Bell Brawl, happening April 15 at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

"We're challenging ourselves not just physically but also mentally to show up and do something new," Walter said.

And in a city that knows a thing or two about fighting spirit, these boxers are stepping into the ring for something bigger than themselves.

Not just to win.

But to deliver a knockout blow to cancer.