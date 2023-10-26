Haverford Township residents voice concerns over potential community sports field

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents in Haverford Township addressed officials at a commissioner's meeting Wednesday night about a proposal to use a community sports field for school-based activities, something that would mean busing students in and out along residential roads.

The fields that sit along County Line Road have always been shared by Haverford and Lower Merion Townships but this debate came into play when Lower Merion School District opened its new Black Rock Middle School last September and needed fields for its after-school sports programs.

County Line Road, a narrow one-lane street is the only way in and out to access the Polo Fields parking lot, home to five mixed-use sports fields including baseball, softball and soccer.

"I have a concern about that access point as do eight of my neighbors who live along County Line Road," one anonymous resident said.

Residents said since the 1940s, the fields have always been shared among club and community teams, something that's at times caused issues as use increased.

"They park in our yards, they park in our fire lanes," Kathy Case, resident and chair of the Polo Field Committee, Brynford Civic Association said. "We have to call the police."

Now, they worry if Lower Merion School District is granted access to use the fields after school, which would require the construction of a bus turnaround space, traffic, safety and quality of life issues would worsen.

"There are already fights that break out, the field is permitted to certain groups but everybody shows up," Case said.

"That space in between does not allow two buses to pass each other," an anonymous resident said.

Residents addressed Haverford Township leaders as the first draft of the bus access plan was presented. Officials said resident concerns will be taken into consideration before any final votes are made, including maintenance costs and traffic enforcement.

"It's not our fault in Haverford Township that they did not plan their school system to get fields for their new middle school," Case said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Lower Merion School District for a comment. We have yet to hear back.