Phillies rebrand "Harry the K's" at Citizens Bank Park after 22 seasons

The ballpark eatery and bar named in honor of Philadelphia broadcasting legend Harry Kalas is getting a rebrand ahead of the Phillies' 2026 season.

Harry the K's, which opened in 2004 below the left field scoreboard, is being renamed the "GHOST Energy Deck," Brian Fling, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Phillies, confirmed Friday morning.

"Despite this rebrand, the Phillies remain dedicated to preserving Harry's legacy," Fling said in a statement. "His statue will stay in its original location, the TV booth will continue to be named in his honor, and we expect to continue to show Harry singing his rendition of 'High Hopes' on PhanaVision after every home win."

"The GHOST Energy Deck is an area of the ballpark tied to which we've been exploring more ways to elevate the fan experience and overall engagement," Fling added. "We're confident the evolving concession options and activations during the course of the season will drive incremental foot traffic into the space and, for younger fans especially, generate strong interest."

GHOST Energy, which was co-founded by West Chester native and Phillies fan Ryan Hughes, is the official energy drink of the Phillies, according to the team.

Kalas became the voice of the Phillies in 1971, a position he held until his death in 2009 at the age of 73.

Throughout his storied career, Kalas was named the Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year 18 times and inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster's wing in 2002. Fans of all ages can remember decades of iconic calls by Kalas, though possibly none more famous than his booming "Swing and a miss! Struck him out!" call in the Phillies' World Series victory in 2008.

Kalas was posthumously inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.