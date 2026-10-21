Harriton High School's football future not over, as district announces merger with Lower Merion

Harriton High School's football future is not over, after the Lower Merion School District on Tuesday announced it would merge the football programs of the district's two high schools next season.

In 2027, students from Lower Merion High School and Harriton will be eligible for the new team after the PIAA approved the district's merger application at its October meeting.

The logistics of the merger will have to be worked out in meetings with the schools' principals, athletic directors and coaches, Superintendent Dr. Frank Ranelli wrote in a letter to the district community. There's no immediate word on what the team will be called or how the schools' cheer teams and pep bands will be affected.

"While thoughtfully implementing this change to our high school football programs will require a lot of work, the goal is to create a sustainable program that prioritizes the safety of our student athletes while preserving their opportunities to participate," Ranelli wrote.

Harriton canceled its football season in September after opening with a 53-0 loss to Pottstown. The school's principal and athletic director cited player safety and low participation as the reasons for the decision.

The Harriton team hadn't won a conference game in the past 10 seasons.

Last year, over 300 people signed a petition asking the Lower Merion School District to merge the two high school football programs.