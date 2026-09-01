Harriton High School suspends football season after low participation

A Main Line school has ended its football season days after it began, though there's some hope for the future.

Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, suspended its season after the Rams opened with a 53-0 loss to Pottstown.

The school cited player safety and low participation as the reasons for the decision. The team hasn't won a conference game in the past 10 seasons.

"Our responsibilty is to provide student-athletes with an experience that prioritizes their safety and well-being while also giving them meaningful opportunities to compete, develop and grow," principal Stu Warshawer and athletic director Shawn Albert wrote in a letter to the school's football community.

A junior varsity season has not been ruled out.

Harriton is one of two high schools in the Lower Merion School District.

A petition created last year has called for Harriton and Lower Merion High School to merge football programs and field one team, but no final decision has been made.

Warshawer and Albert said the district has made a request to the PIAA that would allow the schools to merge football programs.