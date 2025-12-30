Hammonton's blueberry drop brings tight-knit community together after fatal helicopter crash

In Hammonton, residents describe the town as a "tight-knit community." It's a sentiment repeated across shops, diners and other small businesses.

"It's peaceful," said Adriane Swenson, a vendor at The Shoppes on Bellevue.

"Everybody knows each other," said Lisa Cunningham, another vendor.

Right now, those words carry extra weight. As Hammontonians get ready to ring in the new year, they're reflecting on the tragedy that struck the community just days ago, when two helicopters collided midair near Hammonton on Sunday, killing both pilots. One man died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries. Authorities say the two men were friends. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"When something like this happens, the whole town takes it to heart," said Leeann Barnhart, a waitress at the Silver Coin Diner. "It doesn't happen often around here."

Now, more than ever, community members say they're looking forward to an annual New Year's Eve tradition: the blueberry ball drop.

The illuminated blueberry, a longtime symbol of the town's identity, will be lowered at midnight outside Town Hall as part of a celebration that begins earlier in the evening with live music and fireworks. Organizers say the event is expected to draw residents together after a difficult week for the South Jersey community.

"It'll be a nice, happy event for everybody — that's the plan," said Ty Wilson, executive director of Main Street Hammonton. "As bright as it becomes, it's a way to show people there's hope and things to look forward to. What we do as one, we do together."

Tuesday night, crews tested the oversized illuminated blueberry. The structure is outfitted with more than 500 lights, about 50 feet of LED rope lighting and decorative leaves at the top, according to Main Street Hammonton.

For Barnhart, who brings her grandchildren to the blueberry drop each year, the tradition feels especially meaningful this time.

"I think it's going to bring everybody closer together," she said. "Just knowing the two lives that were lost — it brings the community together tighter than it already is."

Hammonton's New Year's Eve celebration begins at 10:30 p.m., with the blueberry drop scheduled for midnight, followed by fireworks.