This Halloween could be Philadelphia's warmest in decades. Here's a look at temperatures from the last 20 years

There's usually a chill in the air by the time Halloween rolls around in the Delaware Valley. But this year, the region is forecast to have its warmest Halloween in nearly 80 years. And that's no trick.

On Oct. 31, 2024, the NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 82 degrees, which could tie the warmest Halloween record set in 1946.

That 82-degree record is the only time Philadelphia has seen a high temperature in the 80s on Halloween since record-keeping began more than 150 years ago.

Forecast high for Halloween 2024 CBS Philadelphia

So no need for those heavy coats and winter gear for trick-or-treating. By 4 p.m., when some younger ghouls and goblins start heading out to collect their candy, temperatures will hover around 79. By 6 p.m., temps will dip only slightly to 76 degrees. Around 8 p.m., it'll be a mild and breezy 72.

Trick-or-treating forecast CBS Philadelphia

On the flip side, the coldest Halloween morning in Philadelphia was in 1966, when temperatures dropped to a frigid 26 degrees. The coldest day was recorded in 1925 at 41 degrees.

In 2011 and 2012, our area celebrated Halloween in the wake of a major weather event. During the "Snowtober" of 2011, the area picked up 0.3 inches of snow at Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 29, but parts of the northern suburbs checked in with as much as 6 inches of snow. This year was also the last time temperatures dipped below freezing on Halloween.

The next year, the area had just been hit by Superstorm Sandy. Millions were without power and trees and branches were downed all across the region after Sandy made landfall on Oct. 29. Halloween festivities were postponed or canceled across much of the region.

Here's a look at high and low temperatures in the Philadelphia area since 2000:

2023: High 53, low 45

High 53, low 45 2022: High 65, low 46

High 65, low 46 2021: High 64, low 52

High 64, low 52 2020: High 50, low 34

High 50, low 34 2019: High 75, low 54

High 75, low 54 2018: High 69, low 39

High 69, low 39 2017: High 60, low 43

High 60, low 43 2016: High 57, low 44

High 57, low 44 2015: High 58, low 40

High 58, low 40 2014: High 54, low 40

High 54, low 40 2013: High 70, low 52

High 70, low 52 2012: High 51, low 43

High 51, low 43 2011: High 56, low 31

High 56, low 31 2010: High 63, low 42

High 63, low 42 2009: High 72, low 56

High 72, low 56 2008: High 64, low 36

High 64, low 36 2007: High 66, low 43

High 66, low 43 2006: High 72, low 42

High 72, low 42 2005: High 71, low 38

High 71, low 38 2004: High 76, low 57

High 76, low 57 2003: High 72, low 44

High 72, low 44 2002: High 52, low 37

High 52, low 37 2001: High 62, low 43

High 62, low 43 2000: High 61, low 41