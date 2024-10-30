This Halloween could be Philadelphia's warmest in decades. Here's a look at temperatures from the last 20 years
There's usually a chill in the air by the time Halloween rolls around in the Delaware Valley. But this year, the region is forecast to have its warmest Halloween in nearly 80 years. And that's no trick.
On Oct. 31, 2024, the NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 82 degrees, which could tie the warmest Halloween record set in 1946.
That 82-degree record is the only time Philadelphia has seen a high temperature in the 80s on Halloween since record-keeping began more than 150 years ago.
So no need for those heavy coats and winter gear for trick-or-treating. By 4 p.m., when some younger ghouls and goblins start heading out to collect their candy, temperatures will hover around 79. By 6 p.m., temps will dip only slightly to 76 degrees. Around 8 p.m., it'll be a mild and breezy 72.
On the flip side, the coldest Halloween morning in Philadelphia was in 1966, when temperatures dropped to a frigid 26 degrees. The coldest day was recorded in 1925 at 41 degrees.
In 2011 and 2012, our area celebrated Halloween in the wake of a major weather event. During the "Snowtober" of 2011, the area picked up 0.3 inches of snow at Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 29, but parts of the northern suburbs checked in with as much as 6 inches of snow. This year was also the last time temperatures dipped below freezing on Halloween.
The next year, the area had just been hit by Superstorm Sandy. Millions were without power and trees and branches were downed all across the region after Sandy made landfall on Oct. 29. Halloween festivities were postponed or canceled across much of the region.
Here's a look at high and low temperatures in the Philadelphia area since 2000:
- 2023: High 53, low 45
- 2022: High 65, low 46
- 2021: High 64, low 52
- 2020: High 50, low 34
- 2019: High 75, low 54
- 2018: High 69, low 39
- 2017: High 60, low 43
- 2016: High 57, low 44
- 2015: High 58, low 40
- 2014: High 54, low 40
- 2013: High 70, low 52
- 2012: High 51, low 43
- 2011: High 56, low 31
- 2010: High 63, low 42
- 2009: High 72, low 56
- 2008: High 64, low 36
- 2007: High 66, low 43
- 2006: High 72, low 42
- 2005: High 71, low 38
- 2004: High 76, low 57
- 2003: High 72, low 44
- 2002: High 52, low 37
- 2001: High 62, low 43
- 2000: High 61, low 41