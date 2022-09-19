Hackensack University Medical Center testing if Omega-3 supplements can help with long COVID

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New warnings emerged about a possible new COVID variant sparking a winter surge, and a potential new treatment for long-haul COVID.

This new warning coming out Monday from Dr. Fauci, who says another new variant could cause a spike in COVID cases this winter.

It's a concern, he says, because not enough people are vaccinated or boosted.

Dr. Fauci was speaking Monday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about his COVID winter update.

Also on Monday, a growing number of people are struggling with long-haul COVID – it can be debilitating. Now, new research is underway in New Jersey to determine if a supplement might help.

Nurse Debbie Turner has spent three decades caring for patients, but when the pandemic hit, she became a COVID patient.

Now more than two years after being infected, she's still battling symptoms of long COVID.

"I still have problems with my memory, brain fog," Turner, an RN at Hackensack Medical Center, said. "I still get short of breath."

The CDC says about 19% of people with COVID have prolonged symptoms. It's most likely to strike people who've had serious cases or repeated infections

Symptoms that last for months or longer include fatigue and brain fog

"There is still so much unknown about this virus," Dr. Manisha Parulekar, of Hackensack University Medical Center, said.

There are no specific treatments for long COVID – it usually focuses on relieving symptoms.

Now, a new study at Hackensack University Medical Center is testing whether Omega-3 supplements can help.

"Because we know COVID is an inflammatory process, could fish oil supplements minimize the inflammation, which could be causing the long-term symptoms?" Parker said.

The Omega-3 supplement being used in the study is a specific formulation that's different from products purchased over the counter.

Turner is one of 30 participants in the trial

"I don't know if I really felt a difference, but I felt hopeful that no matter that happens if I'm on the placebo or taking this that all of this is aimed at being able to find something that may work," Turner said.

This new research is just getting started. Previous studies overseas showed some positive results on Omega-3s in helping relieve long COVID symptoms, but doctors say it's too soon to recommend the supplement.