Several teams express interest in trading for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday.

The news comes as the NFL scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis and executives around the league gather to scout prospects and negotiate potential deals.

Earlier in February, NFL Network reported the Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade. Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal and likely wants a raise after two Pro Bowl seasons with the Birds where he recorded double-digit sacks.

But days later, Reddick responded to the news on X and said he didn't request a trade from the Eagles but understands the business of the NFL. The 29-year-old told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz he "would like to get an extension done here at home."

Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 02, 2022 in Philadelphia. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

According to Over The Cap, Reddick is due $15 million in 2024. The website ranks him 14th among pass rushers and well below the NFL's best — San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa makes $34 million, Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt makes $27 million, Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa makes $27 million and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garret makes $25 million.

With free agency looming ahead, the Eagles likely want to bring Reddick's cap hit down if he stays with the team for the 2024 season and beyond. He currently has a $21.8 million cap number, per Over The Cap -- the highest on the team.

Giving Reddick an extension or restructuring his contract would save the Eagles $11 million on the cap, according to Over The Cap.

The Eagles have gone through similar situations with players like Darius Slay and Fletcher Cox in the past.

Last year, the Eagles told Slay he could seek a trade as sought a new contract, but the team ended up signing him to a new deal.

The same thing could very well happen to Reddick, a Camden, New Jersey, native, this offseason.