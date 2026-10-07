Haverford College professor charged with cyberstalking for allegedly sending antisemitic threats to colleague

A professor at Haverford College in Pennsylvania was charged Tuesday with felony cyberstalking after allegedly sending about 50 antisemitic threats on social media to a colleague, according to court documents.

Guangtian Ha, an associate professor of religion at Haverford, used at least four different X accounts to post dozens of threatening and hateful messages directed toward a peer, court documents show.

Court documents claim the cyberstalking happened over nearly an eight-month period, from Oct. 9, 2025 to May 20, 2026.

Ha allegedly used the anonymous X accounts to release his peer's home address and child's name online, court records show.

The cyberstalking began in October 2025 when Ha allegedly used the X account "America1st33509" to post a photo of his colleague's mailbox, according to court records.

Haverford College President Wendy Raymond said in a letter to the school community that Ha was banned from campus and placed on administrative leave as the criminal process plays out.

"I am deeply distressed by these allegations and want to state in the plainest of terms that any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values, and has no place at Haverford," Raymond wrote, in part.

Raymond said Ha was on sabbatical leave and was not teaching this academic year.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia and the American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey said, in part:

"Today, as the Jewish community marks the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, these allegations are especially painful and serve as a stark reminder that the resurgent antisemitism remains a persistent threat that must be confronted wherever it appears. Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones. No student, employee, faculty member, or community member should have to endure threats, harassment, or intimidation because of their Jewish identity. Antisemitic threats, whether delivered in person or online, create fear, isolation, and profound insecurity, and they have no place in any community, especially one dedicated to learning, intellectual inquiry, and mutual respect."