Wawa releases Gritty-themed smoothie amid Philadelphia Flyers' return to playoffs

Wawa has released a Gritty-themed fruit smoothie amid the Philadelphia Flyers' return to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

"The Gritty Smoothie" has mango, pineapple, and tart cherry flavors, is topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips, and is served in a disposable cup with the mascot's orange fur and googly eyes.

Wawa released a video Monday showing Gritty pitch Wally Goose, the mascot of Wawa, the fruit smoothie idea, where the latter looked terrified. The Flyers mascot made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

Wawa has released a Gritty-themed fruit smoothie amid the Philadelphia Flyers' return to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Wawa

"I've been a lil choosy on who I meet with during the playoffs, but when Wally the Wawa Goose calls, you answer," Gritty said in a news release. "Like most Philadelphians, I'm rough around the edges, everyone knows it. But on the inside, I'm smooth (and doughy). What if there was a way to harness my smooth side and put it in a 24oz cup? Impossible? Wrong. We did it. We made a smoothie. WE MADE A GRITTY SMOOTHIE. You're welcome."

The limited edition smoothie is now available in 400-plus stores in the Philly and surrounding regions. It's available to order on touch screens in stores or through the Wawa app for store pickup, curbside service, and delivery.

"This partnership was all about having fun, celebrating local pride, and giving our customers something that feels uniquely Philadelphia," Doug Martin, Wawa CMO, said in a statement. "Gritty's pitch to Wally couldn't have come at a better time as Philadelphia cheers on its home team in postseason. You can feel the excitement everywhere in and around the City and we know Gritty's smoothie is sure to be a winning recipe among all fans!"