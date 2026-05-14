Majestic history stands in Grey Towers Castle at Arcadia University: "There really isn't anything like it"

A majestic castle in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, stands as the focal point of a local university, with stories the walls tell going back to the 1800s.

"So, we are currently in Grey Towers Castle in Glenside, Pennsylvania," Violet Babb, Arcadia University sophomore and co-historian for the Society for Castle Restoration, said.

Babb looked over the centerpiece of the university.

"It's exciting, really," she said.

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Babb loves to share this history from the 1890s.

"This castle was commissioned by a Mr. William Welsh Harrison, who was a wealthy sugar baron in the late 19th century," Babb said.

The entire castle was his home. Outside, Babb looked up at the castle as stone figures kept watch.

"So, we have counted 57 gargoyles and grotesques on the exterior of the castle," she said.

The gargoyles had channels that directed water off the roof through the mouths of the sculptures. The grotesques were decorative stone faces around the castle.

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Inside, the grand staircase welcomed visitors for tours

"You can imagine that when the Harrisons would have hosted big events here and socialites would come to visit," Babb said. "They would have live music playing at the top of the staircase. So, it would have been quite a sight, for sure."

Even the walls spoke.

"The thing about the castle is if you're walking through here and you're not quite sure what a room is used for historically," Babb said. "The woodcarvings can usually lend you some clues. So in the dining room, we can find a lot of food-based imagery like plates, cutlery and cornucopias."

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It's within these ornate walls that students can take a step away from the stress of school and relax. That is thanks to Teta Barry, associate professor at Arcadia University School of Global Business. She also teaches yoga to students.

"Oh, they love it. They love it," she said. "The students who come and experience the yoga class. They usually take their time leaving and getting to their next class and it's always been a positive experience."

But this isn't just open to students and staff. The community can book tours and events under these delicately painted ceilings.

"A wonderful and unique space," Babb said. "I mean, there really isn't anything like it, certainly in Pennsylvania. And so, I think it's really great to see the community take interest in this space."