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Bomb squad called after inert grenade thrown into Philadelphia home, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A bomb squad rushed to a residential Philadelphia neighborhood after a grenade was thrown into a home Thursday morning — but thankfully, the grenade was inert and not dangerous, police say.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Courtland Street in Feltonville. Officers responded, and the Philadelphia Police Bomb Disposal Unit was soon called out.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the bomb squad secured the grenade and removed it from the scene. The explosive was later found to pose no danger.

No injuries were reported. There's no word on who threw the grenade, where they obtained it, or what criminal charges they may face.

Grenades are classified as "offensive weapons" under Pennsylvania state law and it's illegal to possess them.

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