Free neighborhood food pantry in Kensington needs donations to meet growing demand

A Kensington grocery store that's become a lifeline for hundreds of families is now asking the community for help.

Greater Goods, a free neighborhood grocery store located at 3200 Kensington Avenue, is partnering with ACME as part of its "Nourish the American Dream" campaign to raise $25,000. Every dollar donated will be matched by ACME, doubling the impact for families facing food insecurity.

The need has never been greater.

Just last week, owner Margaux Murphy said nearly 200 people visited the store in a single day, even though Greater Goods is only open for a few hours.

"The problem is getting worse," Murphy said. "Food is going up and people are struggling."

Unlike a traditional food pantry, Greater Goods is designed to feel like a neighborhood grocery store. Families can shop the shelves for fresh food, pantry staples, diapers and other essentials – all at no cost.

Greater Goods food pantry in Kensington CBS Philadelphia

Keeping those shelves stocked, however, is becoming increasingly difficult.

"We're spending about $3,000 a week in addition to what we're receiving," Murphy said.

The nonprofit relies on donations and partnerships with organizations like Philabundance and ACME, but demand continues to outpace supply.

Murphy said even the store's children's refrigerator has been seeing more families.

"Even our kids' fridge… we had 25 kids come through yesterday," she said.

Last week alone, more than 400 people turned to Greater Goods for food assistance.

For shopper Jenine Pryor, the rising cost of groceries has made resources like Greater Goods more important than ever.

"You can spend a couple hundred dollars and come out with just a few bags because everything is so expensive," Pryor said of shopping at traditional grocery stores.

Murphy hopes the fundraiser will help ensure no family has to leave empty-handed.

"We're not asking for huge donations," she said. "If people could give just five dollars… small things create big change."

Her biggest concern isn't raising money; it's making sure there's enough food for every family that walks through the door.

To donate go to sundaylove.org/services