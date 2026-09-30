Elderly woman hit by stray gunfire during shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

An 83-year-old woman is in the hospital after being struck by stray gunfire during a shooting in North Philadelphia, police said.

The victim was sitting on her porch when she was shot twice in the stomach around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Gratz Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Small said the shooting involved two vehicles, including a stolen blue sedan. Police preliminarily believe it may have been a shootout between two people or two groups of people, Small said.

Cameras caught the entire incident, according to Small. He said video shows a blue sedan was driving eastbound on Dauphin Street before stopping at Gratz and Dauphin streets. A man got out of the vehicle and opened fire in the northbound direction, Small said. The alleged shooter then got back into the sedan and was last seen going eastbound toward 18th Street.

Police found an abandoned vehicle on the north side of the 2300 block of North Gratz Street with multiple bullet holes, Small said.

Small said a gun was found inside the vehicle.

Over 40 shots were fired during the shooting, Small said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-8477.