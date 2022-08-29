Gov. Wolf pushing for $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Gov. Tom Wolf is once again urging the General Assembly to approve $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor was in Allegheny County on Monday.

Wolf called for the passage of the PA Opportunity Program.

It would use $500 million in general funds to send checks worth up to $2,000 to people with an income of $80,000 or less.

The Wolf administration made a similar proposal in February, but it did not pass.

Democrats in Harrisburg say they plan to reintroduce legislation to fund the program.