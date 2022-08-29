Watch CBS News
Gov. Wolf pushing for $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Gov. Tom Wolf is once again urging the General Assembly to approve $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor was in Allegheny County on Monday.

Wolf called for the passage of the PA Opportunity Program.

It would use $500 million in general funds to send checks worth up to $2,000 to people with an income of $80,000 or less. 

The Wolf administration made a similar proposal in February, but it did not pass.

Democrats in Harrisburg say they plan to reintroduce legislation to fund the program.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

