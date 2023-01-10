Gov. Phil Murphy extends program in "State of the State" address

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address Monday afternoon. He said his policies have made New Jersey stronger and fairer for everyone.

He announced the state is extending the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR tax relief program to February 28.

Some residents will receive up to $1,500.

We have done so much to make New Jersey the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family, but we can do more.



Through our Jersey Pride and continued hard work, we know our shared future is bright. It's bright because we are building the Next New Jersey. #NJSOTS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 10, 2023

Republican leaders responded to the State of State address.

They say Gov. Murphy has made New Jersey a more expensive place to live.

"Governor of the Democrats are more interested in protecting and expanding government programs and less interested as we are, we are the Republicans that are working to protect your money, " NJ assembly minority leader John DiMaio said. "And protect your family's way of life."

"Government spending increased more than $16 billion since Gov. Murphy took office," he said. "And taxes have been raised 60 times but people are still waiting for their ANCHOR check."

Gov. Murphy also announced New Jersey will be the first state to allow pharmacies to provide free naloxone to anyone to ensure opioid reversal medication is more available.