Gov. Phil Murphy extends program in "State of the State" address

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gov. Murphy delivers his State of the State address
Gov. Murphy delivers his State of the State address 01:26

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address Monday afternoon. He said his policies have made New Jersey stronger and fairer for everyone.

He announced the state is extending the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR tax relief program to February 28.

Some residents will receive up to $1,500.

Republican leaders responded to the State of State address.

They say Gov. Murphy has made New Jersey a more expensive place to live.

"Governor of the Democrats are more interested in protecting and expanding government programs and less interested as we are, we are the Republicans that are working to protect your money, " NJ assembly minority leader John DiMaio said. "And protect your family's way of life."

"Government spending increased more than $16 billion since Gov. Murphy took office," he said. "And taxes have been raised 60 times but people are still waiting for their ANCHOR check."

Gov. Murphy also announced New Jersey will be the first state to allow pharmacies to provide free naloxone to anyone to ensure opioid reversal medication is more available.

