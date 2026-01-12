Knife-wielding woman shot by police at former Good Shepherd hospital in Allentown, DA says

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, shot a woman who reportedly threatened officers with a knife, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.

The shooting happened on Sunday at the former Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, located at 850 S. Fifth Street in the city.

According to the DA's office, police and EMS were called to the location to help a woman who was reportedly in distress. When they tried to help her, the DA said she pulled out a knife and threatened the first responders before being shot by an officer.

The woman, who wasn't a Good Shepherd patient or resident, was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital. The DA's office said she survived the shooting.

"This was not an active shooter event and this office is confident that there is no current risk to the public arising from this incident," the DA said in a statement.

The shooting is under investigation by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County DA.