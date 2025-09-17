College students from across Philadelphia join forces to clean up football field

Philadelphia college students join Good Samaritan Club to help clean up community

As the North Philadelphia Blackhawks youth football team practiced Wednesday night, another team was hard at work on the sidelines.

Armed with ponchos, gloves and trash bags, students from Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Community College of Philadelphia and St. Joseph's University gathered at the Cecil B. Moore Football Field to pick up trash and weed around the fences.

The volunteers are part of the Good Samaritan Club, a student-led volunteer and Bible study group dedicated to positive character building and strengthening the community through acts of service.

"Even thinking about how big this football field is, it might feel like a daunting task, but when one person decides, 'I'm going to help,' and then the trickle effect kind of happens, then we can all together get it done in unity," Penn student Chynah Morrison said.

First-year Temple student Carlton Harris is president of the Good Samaritan Club and says representation matters to help inspire change.

"Even to these kids, for people that look like them or grew up in a similar community as them, coming out to help out with their community, it makes all the difference," says Harris.

The Good Samaritan Club meets several times a month at the field for cleanup, but members say they also want to expand their work, including a graffiti removal project in October.

As for what's next, they're hoping to continue to inspire volunteers and grow their efforts when and where they're needed.