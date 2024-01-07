See the best Golden Globes fashion from the 2024 awards ceremony
What are your favorite celebrities wearing for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards? We were live on the red carpet as nominees arrived for Sunday's award show, taking place at the Beverly Hilton.
Some fashion statements gracing the Golden Globes red carpet
We've compiled a gallery of celebrities and their iconic outfits here but here's a little sneak peek at some of them.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, nominated for a Golden Globe in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," walked the red carpet in a shimmering green gown.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren walks onto the red carpet wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat. She's the star of the TV show "1923" and the star of the movie "Golda."
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz showed up at the Beverly Hilton in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit as he awaited to hear his name called for the Best Original Song "Road to Freedom."
Pom Klementieff
Pom Klementieff starred in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series as Mantis and appeared in "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" as Paris.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes with jewelry from Lagos. Last year, she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson, chef and producer of the acclaimed show "The Bear," shows up to the red carpet in a red suit from Harry Rosen.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa arrives at The Beverly Hilton wearing a custom bustier black velvet dress from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. Her track "Dance the Night" from the movie "Barbie" is nominated for Best Original Song.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie shows up in a pink dress inspired by the Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll. The Australian actress is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy for her role in the movie "Barbie."
