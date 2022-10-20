Watch CBS News
Gloucester Township police investigating hit-and-run

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police are investigating a hit-and-run from last Thursday. The crash happened on Landing Road near Old Black Horse Pike.

Police say a dark, four-door sedan crashed into a parked car. The impact pushed that car into another parked vehicle. 

Detectives say there were four people in the striking vehicle that left the scene.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Gloucester township police.

